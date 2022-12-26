Katrina Kaif rushes inside the airport, officer calls her back for formalities; netizens say, “She thinks she is more than country”

MUMBAI :It’s the holiday season and many Bollywood celebs will be clicked at the airport as they will leave for their year ender vacation. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also spotted at the airport, and the actress is being trolled.

Of course her dress is one of the reasons she is being trolled for, but there’s one more reason why she is being targeted by the netizens. So, while entering the airport Vicky stopped at the gate for formalities, Katrina rushed inside and the officer at the gate called her back. Now, netizens are trolling her for the same.



A netizen commented, “Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge CRPF good job.” Another netizen wrote, “Look at that untalented Katrina she thinks she is more than country bakwas heroine security walo ne uski aukat dikha di Jai hind.” Check out the comments below…

Well, Katrina is not the only celeb who has faced this. Earlier, many actors were trolled for entering the airport and then they were called back by the officer for formalities.

A few days ago, netizens had targeted Katrina for travelling with Vicky in an economy class. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Talking about their movies, Katrina currently has two films lined up, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. The release date of the former is not yet announced, but the latter is slated to release on Diwali next year.

Meanwhile, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s next, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari’s next, and Sam Bahadur. Reportedly, Laxman Utekar’s film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, might get an OTT release, and Sam Bahadur is slated to release in December next year.

