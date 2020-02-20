Katrina Kaif spotted at Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot screening

MUMBAI: Katrina and Isabelle Kaif joined Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar at the screening of their film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Amidst rumours about Vicky and Katrina’s relationship doing rounds, the presence of Kaif at Kaushal’s film’s screening adds fuel to the same. When Katrina and Isabelle reached the theatre, they were surrounded by paps for photos. The Kaif sisters posed for photos and while they were doing so, fans too surrounded the two.

Seeing fans, Katrina didn’t deny them selfies at all. Rather, the actress obliged the fans present at the venue and clicked selfies with them. While clicking selfies, fans were elated to meet their favourite star, Katrina too handled all of them humbly. Seeing the same, netizens hailed Katrina and many commented on the video and called the Sooryavanshi star a humble actor.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla