News

Katrina Kaif spotted at Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot screening

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina and Isabelle Kaif joined Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar at the screening of their film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Amidst rumours about Vicky and Katrina’s relationship doing rounds, the presence of Kaif at Kaushal’s film’s screening adds fuel to the same. When Katrina and Isabelle reached the theatre, they were surrounded by paps for photos. The Kaif sisters posed for photos and while they were doing so, fans too surrounded the two.

Seeing fans, Katrina didn’t deny them selfies at all. Rather, the actress obliged the fans present at the venue and clicked selfies with them. While clicking selfies, fans were elated to meet their favourite star, Katrina too handled all of them humbly. Seeing the same, netizens hailed Katrina and many commented on the video and called the Sooryavanshi star a humble actor.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Bhumi Pednekar Sooryavanshi star TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here