Katrina Kaif spotted wearing a yellow kurta at the airport, netizens say, “She seems pregnant”

Bhoot actress has now sparked pregnancy rumors once again after she was spotted at the airport wearing a loose yellow kurta.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 17:37
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Ever since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, fans have speculated if the couple is expecting a baby. The Phone Bhoot actress has now sparked pregnancy rumors once again after she was spotted at the airport wearing a loose yellow kurta.

Also Read- Katrina Kaif rushes inside the airport, airport official calls her back for formalities; netizens say, “security walo ne uski aukat dikha di”

As the actress who went to celebrate the festival of Lohri at an undisclosed location walked out of the airport with her entourage. But netizens couldn’t help but notice the loose kurta and how she was trying to hide her figure. One netizen commented, “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura”, another netizen wrote, “She seems pregnant”, another fan commented, “Pregnant?”

Looks like fans are manifesting Vicky and Katrina’s pregnancy. The latter seems to be seen in baggy outfits very often these days. 

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. 

Also Read-  Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI 

Katrina Kaif Salman Khan Tiger 3 Phone Bhoot Vicky Kaushal
