Katrina Kaif spotted wearing a yellow kurta at the airport, netizens say, “She seems pregnant”

MUMBAI :Ever since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, fans have speculated if the couple is expecting a baby. The Phone Bhoot actress has now sparked pregnancy rumors once again after she was spotted at the airport wearing a loose yellow kurta.

As the actress who went to celebrate the festival of Lohri at an undisclosed location walked out of the airport with her entourage. But netizens couldn’t help but notice the loose kurta and how she was trying to hide her figure. One netizen commented, “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura”, another netizen wrote, “She seems pregnant”, another fan commented, “Pregnant?”

Looks like fans are manifesting Vicky and Katrina’s pregnancy. The latter seems to be seen in baggy outfits very often these days.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

