Katrina Kaif to team up with Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

By Ektaa Kumaran
04 Nov 2019 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is most beautiful diva in Bollywood and the actress had got a thumbs up from the audience and the critics for her performance in Zero and recently she launched her own beauty line Kay Beauty, on the other hand, Ishaan Katter is on cloud nine as he won all the debut awards for his first movie Dhadak, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as became a rage among the audience after his performance in Gully Boy.

Now as per sources it seems that Katrina as been approached by Excel Entertainment for an action-adventure film. If so, the movie will have a refreshing cast as she will be joined by Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The movie is an action packed movie and will see Katrina drive the proceedings and film is high on concept and is performance-driven roles. The actor is busy with the Sooryavanshi shoot and will zero in on her next only after the film has been wrapped up.

Well, it will be interesting to see these three stars sharing the screen together. 

Tags > Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

