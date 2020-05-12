Katrina Kaif was paid THIS much for her first South film with Venkatesh

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood who has come a long way in her career. The actress is a top-rated star who has worked with a number of A-list stars of the Hindi film industry.

We all know Katrina doesn't belong to any film background and made it on her own in the entertainment industry. Katrina struggled a lot in the initial days of career and faced many rejections too.

Katrina was born and brought up abroad. In fact, she is half British and half Indian. The actress didn't know Hindi properly when she entered Bollywood.

After stepping in Bollywood with the movie Boom in the year 2003, Katrina made her Telugu film debut opposite South star Venkatesh in Malliswari.

Katrina was a newbie then but do you know how much was the actress paid for the film?

Well, Katrina received a huge paycheck of 7.5 million which was the highest-paid amount among the south actresses of that time. Isn't it huge?

