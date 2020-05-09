Katrina Kaif was removed from Mahesh Bhatt's film because of THIS reason

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas of Bollywood who has come a long way in her career. The actress is a top-rated stars who has worked with a number of A-list stars of the Hindi film industry.

We all know Katrina doesn't belong to any film background and made it on her own in the entertainment industry. Katrina struggled a lot in the initial days of career and faced many rejections too.

Katrina was born and brought up abroad. In fact, she is half British and half Indian. Katrina didn't know Hindi properly when she entered Bollywood.

It is being said that the actress was cast in renowned filmmaker's movie Saaya. However, she was later removed from the film because she didn't know Hindi.

Well, after facing severe hardships in her career, Katrina earned commercial success in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastay London among other films.

Katrina is one such actress who is every producer and director's choice in today's times. With her popularity rising with every passing day, Katrina has surely conquered Bollywood.

