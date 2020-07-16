Katrina Kaif's b'day: Salman, Vicky, Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Varun shower wishes

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif turned 37 on Thursday and social media has been flooding with wishes all through the day, from Bollywood colleagues as well as fans.

Katrina's good friend and co-star of many hits, Salman Khan, posted a still of their romantic song "Dil diyan gallan" from their 2017 blockbuster, "Tiger Zinda Hai".

"Happy birthday Katrina," Salman captioned the still.

Vicky Kaushal, who is reportedly dating Katrina, shared a picture of the actress in a black dungaree along with a short and sweet birthday note. "Happy Birthday @katrinakaif" captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

Deepika Padukone wished for Katrina's good health. "Happy happy birthday Katrina. Wishing you good health and peace of mind always," she posted.

Alia Bhatt expressed: "Happy birthday you gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely. Love you loads Katty,"

Anushka Sharma, who worked with Katrina in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Zero", wrote: "Happy birthday Katrina! Here's to a beautiful, wise and strong one."

Varun Dhawan called Katrina a "boss woman". Sharing a picture of himself with Katrina, he wrote: "Happy birthday Katrina aka boss woman."

Katrina's upcoming film is Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi", opposite Akshay Kumar. The film has been scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

