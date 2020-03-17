News

Katrina Kaif's at-home workout tips amid coronavirus lockdown

17 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: If you are missing your gym sessions due to coronavirus outbreak, don't worry. Actress Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing workout exercises you all can do at home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.

"#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can

1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2 Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3 Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5 Plank to ‘T' - 3 sets x 15 rep

6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets," Katrina wrote.

Katrina's workout videos come after the shutdown of gyms in several areas, including Delhi and Maharashtra, in the wake of coronavirus scare.

