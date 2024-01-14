Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif credits her husband Vicky Kaushal for her calm and composed demeanour, revealing her unique approach to staying calm.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, gearing up for her upcoming film "Merry Christmas," shared insights into her calm and composed nature during a fan interaction. When asked about maintaining her calm demeanour, Katrina attributed it to her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She disclosed a unique ritual where she expresses herself in a 45-minute accented rant, allowing her to release pent-up emotions.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina revealed that she goes home and shares her thoughts with Vicky Kaushal, engaging in a 45-minute rant if she's worked up about something. Vicky listens with sincerity and acceptance, creating a sense of relief for Katrina. This practice helps her stay calm, and the couple then moves on from the issue.

Also Read: Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

Katrina emphasized the importance of expressing herself and acknowledged Vicky's attentive listening, stating that it allows her to come back to work with a calm mindset. She appreciates Vicky's sincerity in hearing her out, contributing to their strong bond.

Before meeting Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif followed a mantra she learned, which is to "observe what you feel and do what you must." This philosophy encourages her to acknowledge emotions and continue doing what is necessary, promoting a calm and composed approach to life.

Katrina Kaif's openness about her personal life and the dynamics with her husband provides fans with a glimpse into the human side of the glamorous Bollywood star.

Also Read: Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal calmness composed demeanour Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, gearing up for her upcoming film "Merry Christmas," shared insights into her calm and composed...
Must Read! Ananya Panday: Balancing Praise and Criticism, Learning from Experiences
MUMBAI: Amidst praise for her performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya Panday emphasizes the need to remain grounded...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Keerat Boosts Veer's Fame, but New Girl Sasha Sparks Love Triangle
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of the much-loved Star Plus serial, Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers can brace themselves...
What! Did Brad Pitt plan to be a truck driver? Here's how the charming man became an actor
MUMBAI: William Bradley Pitt, widely known and loved as Brad Pitt, grew up in a modest household in Missouri where...
What! Was Shilpa Shetty approached for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 14 years ago?
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and director Rohit Shetty are teaming up for an action-packed thriller series...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daler Mehndi Makes a Grand Entry at Brar Mansion to Mend Angad and Sahiba's Relationship
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of the highly-watched Star Plus serial, Teri Meri Doriyaan (TMD), viewers can...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya Panday
Must Read! Ananya Panday: Balancing Praise and Criticism, Learning from Experiences
Shilpa Shetty
What! Was Shilpa Shetty approached for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 14 years ago?
Prachi Desai
Wow! Prachi Desai talks about exploring the South industry
Aishwarya
Must Read! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan
Manushi Chhillar
Beautiful! Manushi Chhillar's Fashion and Acting Odyssey: Anticipating a Promising 2024
Kriti Sanon
Wow! Kriti Sanon's 2024: Balancing Act of Acting and Producing