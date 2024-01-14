Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif, gearing up for her upcoming film "Merry Christmas," shared insights into her calm and composed nature during a fan interaction. When asked about maintaining her calm demeanour, Katrina attributed it to her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She disclosed a unique ritual where she expresses herself in a 45-minute accented rant, allowing her to release pent-up emotions.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina revealed that she goes home and shares her thoughts with Vicky Kaushal, engaging in a 45-minute rant if she's worked up about something. Vicky listens with sincerity and acceptance, creating a sense of relief for Katrina. This practice helps her stay calm, and the couple then moves on from the issue.

Katrina emphasized the importance of expressing herself and acknowledged Vicky's attentive listening, stating that it allows her to come back to work with a calm mindset. She appreciates Vicky's sincerity in hearing her out, contributing to their strong bond.

Before meeting Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif followed a mantra she learned, which is to "observe what you feel and do what you must." This philosophy encourages her to acknowledge emotions and continue doing what is necessary, promoting a calm and composed approach to life.

Katrina Kaif's openness about her personal life and the dynamics with her husband provides fans with a glimpse into the human side of the glamorous Bollywood star.

