Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon become parents to a baby girl

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl. Katy had announced the good news through her new song Never Worn White. Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to share the gender of their baby with her fans. The popular couple is expecting a baby girl!

Sharing a cute picture of the dad-to-be's face covered with a light pink frosting, Katy wrote, 'It’s a girl'. This comes just after a month of announcing her pregnancy.

Have a look at her post.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

In an Instagram live, the Firework singer had revealed that they will welcome the baby in Summers. She had said, 'I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious.'

Credits: SpotboyE