Katy Perry has found herself a new gal pal in Jacqueline Fernandez!

MUMBAI: International singer Katy Perry is on a tour in India for a music festival and the singer is already in love with the city. Katy Perry has found her new girl pal and its none other than the most influential celeb of B-town Jacqueline Fernandez.



During an event earlier today, while interacting with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katy Perry admitted that she has found a friend in Jacqueline and the two beautiful girls are going to spend a lot of time shopping and dining and having a gala time together!



Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most influential personalities not only nationwide but globally as well and a testimony to the same is Jacqueline being loved and admired by the likes of international sensations like Katy Perry.



Jacqueline's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her movie Ms. Serial Killer to release on the same platform.



The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.