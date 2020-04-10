News

Katy Perry to name daughter after late grandmother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry is reportedly planning to name her daughter after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

Perry announced last week that she and actor-fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Following the death of her grandmother in March, a source has told "The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter" that Perry is planning to honour her late relative with her daughter's moniker -- naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann."

"It was Katy's grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today. Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives," the insider explained.

Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former-wife Miranda Kerr.

Tags Katy Perry singer Ann Pearl Hudson Orlando Bloom Rob Shuter Flynn Old Son Miranda Kerr TellyChakkar

