Kavya Spoiler: Kavya against consciousness, Adhiraj gets shot

MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the promo of the show, Sumbul will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Previously, as Kavya takes Alka to the hospital for the delivery, a mixture of emotions swirls within her. Kavya's heart swells with a profound sense of responsibility and solidarity.

In the upcoming episode, during the Pradhan family's Shiv puja, Adhiraj stands on the stage when he receives a call from the hospital informing him that Kavya has regained consciousness from a coma. Suddenly, a gunshot rings out, striking Adhiraj.

