As Kedarnath completed 2 years yesterday, late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals the thought she had after listening to the song yesterday

MUMBAI: One of the most loved movies of later Sushant Singh Rajput was Kedanath which also starred Sara Ali Khan, the movie clocked two years yesterday, and the late actor’s fans got emotional as they remembered the late actor and his character in the film Mansoor. Hashtags such as #2YearsofKedarnath and #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor were trending on Twitter. Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor also dedicated a special post and penned a few lyrics of the song Namo Namo, along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures. Now, the late actor’s sister reveals the thought she had after listening to the song yesterday.

Abhishek Kapoor took to his Twitter and wrote a few lines from Kedarnath's song Namo Namo. Sharing still of Sushant from the film, he wrote, “Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...#2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor.” While replying to this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that she was listening to the song yesterday and had a similar thought of how he taught all an important lesson at the cost of his own life.

ALSO READ – (When Kunal Khemmu gave us major fitness goals)

“I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!!” read Shweta Singh Kirti’s tweet.

In other news, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the probe status from the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to Times Now, the petition states that there has been a delay in the conclusion of the investigation in Sushant’s death case, and that a time frame should be fixed for the completion of the investigation.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (SRK was seen doing this husband duty in public; actor proves he’s the best husband)