Keep the popcorn ready: Tamil films to watch out for in 2022

MUMBAI : As the year draws to a close, film buffs and film critics are rubbing their hands in happiness, excitement and anticipation. Happiness at the quality of Tamil films that 2021 had to offer and excitement and anticipation at what 2022 holds in store.

Yes, some of Tamil cinema's most anticipated films, a few of which are even expected to turn landmarks and cult classics, are likely to hit screens in the year 2022.

We present to you here some such films that fans, film critics and the general public are all eagerly awaiting and tell you why these films are among those that one needs to look out for.

'Ponniyin Selvan Part I'

Directed by the one and only Mani Ratnam, the film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The fictional story is a fascinating one and everyone who has read it knows that transferring this literary masterpiece on screen is not going to be an easy task.

The brilliant story, that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind.

No wonder then that Mani Ratnam has called it his dream project. The film, which features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

The story, which is to be told in two parts, promises to be a grand, engaging and enthralling affair and fans and audiences can't wait to watch the first part of this magnum opus which is all set to release in the summer of 2022.

'Beast'

When actor Vijay, who has been delivering blockbuster after blockbuster, joins hands with a master of dark comedy like Nelson, how can expectations not rise?

'Beast' has fans waiting with bated breath for a number of reasons. They are eager to see how director Nelson, a master of dry comedy, will showcase their favourite star on screen. Nelson's sharp, witty, humour-laced dialogues and his manner of narration, which was evident in 'Kolamavu Kokila', have earned him a big fan following.

Nelson's story and narration combined with Vijay's screen presence is bound to leave many floored. No wonder then that fans are super interested in this film. That apart, this is the first time that Pooja Hegde is being paired opposite Vijay in a film.

'Beast', which rumours suggest will be a hostage drama, has music by Anirudh, who has delivered blockbusters everytime he's worked with either Vijay or Nelson. Be sure not to miss this film, which is likely to hit screens in the middle of the year.

'Valimai'

Director Vinoth's 'Valimai', starring Ajith and Huma Qureshi in the lead, is among the most anticipated films of 2022. The anticipation level for this Ajith-starrer is so high, that it even rocked the Internet in 2021, with the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate emerging as a trending topic on Twitter on several occasions. In fact, according to a year end report released by Twitter, 'Valimai' was the second most tweeted film in India.

Expectations from any Ajith film have always been high. With Vinoth's earlier film with Ajith, 'Nerkonda Paarvai' (The remake of 'Pink'), going on to emerge a superhit, expectations from 'Valimai' only skyrocketed. A trailer that showed some brilliant daredevil motorsport stunts being performed and a teaser that showed Ajith suffering injuries while performing stunts on his motorcycle heightened expectations even more.

The film, which has Ajith doing his own bike stunts, is all set to release for Pongal in January next year and fans have already begun the countdown to watch this one!

'Vikram'

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Vikram', which features actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has got film buffs and fans smacking their lips in delight.

The very thought of three exceptional actors working together in a film that is being directed by a man, who is known to have a penchant for narrating intense and layered scripts with enviable ease has got several film buffs interested in the film.

Rumour mills suggest that Kamal Haasan will be playing a retired police officer in this one. The last time Kamal played a cop was in the action entertainer 'Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu', which was directed by Gautham Menon.

This film is on the list of every fan of good cinema and luckily for all of us, the filmmakers have advanced the date of their film's release to March 2022 from April 2022.

'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'

Director Pandiraj's upcoming action drama 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', which has actors Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the lead, figures in the list of the most eagerly awaited films of 2022 simply because of the social cause that it is likely to highlight.

Pandiraj, who is known for making light-hearted family entertainers, has come up with an explosive action entertainer in 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'.

While the director and the unit have maintained a stoic silence about what the film will be about, sources hint that this film will be based on the Pollachi sex scandal that shocked the whole nation.

All that Pandiraj has so far confirmed is that this film, like most other films of actor Suriya, will deal with a social cause. Every film that Suriya has done in recent times has received overwhelming appreciation and informed sources say that this film too will elicit such a response from the audience.

'Etharkkum Thunindavan', which has cinematography by Randy and music by D. Imman, is scheduled to hit screens on February 4. Make sure you mark the date!

'Naai Sekar Returns'

If there is one film that has caught the attention of even those who don't watch films on a regular basis, it is 'Naai Sekar Returns'. That's because this film will mark the return of one of Tamil cinema's most deeply loved comedians Vadivelu back to the big screen. Fans and audiences alike are hoping that this crime comedy that is being directed by Suraj will give them back the Vadivelu they've known for long.

The title 'Naai Sekar' is a memorable character that Vadivelu played in the action entertainer 'Thalai Nagaram'. The unit, understandably, wanted to use 'Naai Sekar' as the title of the film that will mark the actor's return. However, another film unit that had registered the title, refused to give it up despite repeated requests from the team. So, the makers have now named the film 'Naai Sekar Returns' and added a tag, 'Original' to it!

'Don'

With Sivakarthikeyan's last film 'Doctor' going on to emerge a blockbuster, fans and audiences are now eager to know what he will deliver in his next film 'Don'.

Sources say that the film, an action comedy that has been directed by newcomer Cibi Chakaravarthi, will have the young charming actor, with a steadily growing fanbase, playing a student in it.

All of Sivakarthikeyan's films are high on humour and this one too promises to be a laugh riot with a host of comedians in it. It has S.J. Suryah, a brilliant performer who can handle comedy with ease and Priyanka Arul Mohan essaying the lead roles along with Sivakarthikeyan. Apart from them, 'Don' also has comedians Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan and singer Sivaangi Krishnakumar of 'Cooku With Comali' fame playing important roles.

On the whole, this too promises to be one fun treat for audiences and although no definite date has been announced, this film is likely to hit screens in the first half of 2022.

'Mahaan'

Director Karthik Subbaraj, a master when it comes to narrating gangster stories, is all set to impress audiences with this gangster flick featuring Vikram in the lead. Vikram will be seen in a gangster flick after a really long time. But that is just one of the many reasons why 'Mahaan' is garnering attention.

The most important reason why 'Mahaan' has caught the attention of fans and film buffs is that it will not just feature Vikram but also his son Dhruv Vikram along with him.

Interestingly, the unit released a teaser featuring Dhruv Vikram in it. The teaser also featured a Thirukkural in it. The meaning of the couplet is, "The best way a son can repay his dad for providing him education is by behaving in such a way that others praise him saying, 'what merit helped the father gain such a son'?"

Sources say that the film has already been censored U/A and that it has a run time of 153 minutes. The film, which also features Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simhaa and Simran, will definitely be one of the films to watch out for in 2022.

'Cobra'

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's psychological action thriller 'Cobra' has everything that an informed and educated audience could hope to have in an entertaining and exciting film. It has got a brilliant cast and an outstanding crew.

Vikram, considered a genius when it comes to disguises, plays a brilliant mathematician who commits crimes with precision, thanks to his understanding of numbers and mathematical concepts.

The film's trailer shows Vikram sporting a series of disguises, all of which look impressive.

One other reason why the film has been garnering attention is because it will mark the debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan as an actor in the Tamil film industry.

Produced by the same producer who is producing 'Mahaan', sources say 'Cobra' will release after 'Mahaan' hits the screens.

