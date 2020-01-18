Keerthy Suresh denies opting out of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

MUMBAI: South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented and successful actresses down South, and she has made the entire country proud by winning the Best Actress award for her exceptional performance in Telugu film Mahanati.

Post the success of the film, she was flooded with many offers, but the actress is taking her sweet time to narrow down which movie to do.

Last year, there were reports doing the rounds that she would be debuting in Bollywood opposite Ajay Devgn in the Hindi film Maidaan. Post this news, there were rumours doing the rounds that she has opted out from the movie.

But now her team has confirmed that the actress is a part of the movie and there are working on the dates, and she is busy shooting for many South films that are are at different stages of production.

There were reports suggesting that the actress didn’t want to do the film as she didn’t want to play an older woman as she would get stereotyped, though there is no confirmation.

Maidaan, which is being directed by Amit Sharma, is based on the game of football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It was under his leadership that the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1952. Keerthy will be playing his wife in the film.