News

Kendal Jenner looks gorgeous in cowgirl avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner's cowgirl avatar is being loved by her social media followers a lot. Kendall recently posted a couple of picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dressed as cowgirl. She posed for selfies with her girl squad.

"Remind us to always dress like cowgirls," Jenner captioned the images.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "Love your look"

"Gorgeous cowgirls," wrote another user.

Before this, Jenner enjoyed her pool day along with her Kardashian family. They took selfies showing off their toned bodies and best bikini looks on social media.

Tags Kendal Jenner Kardashian Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Mar 2020 09:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, &other Bigg Boss 13 members REUNITE
Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Mar 2020 09:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash | Advises her to stay in limit
Rohit Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash | Advises... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here