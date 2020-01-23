News

Ketan Karande to enter SAB TV's Tenali Rama

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 07:06 PM
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan's comment, about there being no concept of Indian before the British came in, has become the subject of a meme fest on social media.
 
Speaking about his new film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" in a recent interview, Saif had said: "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one."
 
Soon after the interview #ThereWasNoConceptOf trended on Twitter, and a user @Atheist_Krishna asked people to respond to #ThereWasNoConceptOf with humour. The post read: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf... tweet something funny with this hashtag."
 
His tweet went viral, thus leading to hilarious jokes, memes and some really wholesome sarcasm on Twitter.
 
A user took the liberty to create a funny meme by using a comment of Ananya Panday where, while speaking about her struggle as a star kid, she mentioned how her father, actor Chunky Pandey, was never invited to Karan Johar's chat show, "Koffee With Karan".
 
The tweeple commented: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey."
 
Another user posted the photo of MS Dhoni and tweeted: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD...."
 
"#ThereWasNoConceptOf porn before Mia Khalifa" read one post.
 
A Tweeple remarked: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf aloo se sona banane wali machine before Rahul Gandhi said he will make it."
 
SOURCE: IANS 
Tags > Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ananya Pandey, MS Dhoni, Mia Khalifa, Rahul Gandhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh cheats in the task; gets banned from immunity
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS | Captaincy task to show real colors of contestants
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days