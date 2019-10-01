News

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter steps into Aamir Khan’s shoes to recreate Raja Hindustani’s famous ‘smooch’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: We all know that new stars, Ananya and Ishaan have begun shooting for their upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

What do you think about these Showtees ?
A source close to the film has revealed to us that there are hardly any modifications if you compare Khaali Peeli to Taxiwala though there were discussions on board about incorporating more of them. So, Ishaan will be playing the role of none other than a Taxi Driver who meets Ananya an enroute passenger. Ali Abbas Zafar is producing the film and it will be largely shot in Mumbai. Khaali Peeli marks the directorial debut of Maqbool Khan.
Yesterday, Ishaan Khatter shared some pictures photos of his body transformation from the days of Beyond The Clouds till date.

It would be interesting to watch this unique love story and the chemistry between two newcomers. It is an unarguable fact that Ananya had impressed with her histrionics in Student Of The Year 2.

It maybe recalled that Raja Hindustani, also famous for that smooch between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor, also had Aamir Khan playing a Taxi Driver. Remains to be seen if Khaali Peeli also has an intimate locking of lips between Ishaan and Ananya.

Also, Aananya has been quite busy with the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which originally starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

Well, we can’t wait to see the famous smooch recreated by Ishaan and Ananya. What about you guys?

Stick to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: SpotboyE)

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli, Bollywood, Raja Hindustani, Student of the Year 2, taxi driver, Karisma Kapoor, TellyChakkar, Aamir Khan, upcoming film, Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Housefull 4 cast on the sets of Movie Masti with...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Juhi
Juhi
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

past seven days