Khichdi 2 cast opens up on the Franchise's Influence; 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'

Because of the show's enormous popularity, the creators decided to turn it into a movie. On October 1, 2010, Khichdi: The Movie was released. The crew needed an additional 13 years to release Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, the sequel.
Khichdi

MUMBAI: Hansa, Praful, Babuji, Himanshu, and others have been making India giggle uncontrollably for more than 20 years. For those who don't know, these are the cast members of the highly viewed 2002 sitcom Khichdi. Because of the show's enormous popularity, the creators decided to turn it into a movie. On October 1, 2010, Khichdi: The Movie was released. The crew needed an additional 13 years to release Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, the sequel.

(Also read: From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!)

Connected to India caught up with the cast, comprising Supriya Pathak Kapur (Hansa Praful Parekh), Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh/Babuji), and Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu Chandrakant Sheth), for Spotlight.

Majethia agreed when questioned if Khichdi was in charge of spreading Gujarati culture throughout India, pointing out that the community had previously been used in a "spoofy" way before the show's debut. “Khichdi brought in for the first time, properly created characters and brilliantly written and very well performed characters,” he said.

Supriya Pathak emphasized Khichdi's significance, “When you need certain things, you go back to your origins and for us, Khichdi is our origin.” ZEE5 Global is presently offering Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan for streaming.

(Also read: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on what he learnt from Hrithik Roshan, “I learnt relentless practice; whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue, he keeps practicing”)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

