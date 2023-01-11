Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan trailer out! The crazy Parekh Parivar is back with another roller coaster ride laughter and twist

One of the most loved television serial Khichdi was made as a movie in 2010 and now the sequel of the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is all set to hit the big screen, check out the trailer of the movie that will definitely make you laugh out loud
movie_image: 
Khichdi 2

MUMBAI : Khichdi is no doubt one of the most loved Indian television shows of all time, till today when we see any episode we love to see it all over again, Khichdi 1 was released in the year 2010 which was directed by Aatish Kapadia, the crazy ride of family had Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia.

Khichdi 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and we have seen few BTS pictures that we floating all over the internet, today finally the trailer of the movie is out and definitely it has all the elements that are required for a complete family entertainer which will take you to the roller coaster ride of laughter and adventure.

As we see in the trailer, the Parekh parivar is on a mission to save the world and that will happen when they will make Praful the king of a fiction country, so in the trailer we see that the family is training him as a king, well what is the mission and what will be the outcome of this Crazy roller coaster ride will be amazing to see.

Talking about the positive point of the trailer definitely it will be a treat to watch the Parekh family once again after a long gap, every character has indeed created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans since the television days. Also the trailer has made us laugh so much and the same can be expected from the movie. Tte movie is going to take you to a crazy ride of laughter and twist. It was exciting to see Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi in the trailer itself and we looking forward to see more of them in the new movie. The Music and the BGM definitely grabbed our attention in the trailer and the same can be expected with the movie.

Indeed the trailer has all the elements that are required for a complete family entertainer with the dose of laughter and twist and we look forward to see what the team has to offer this time with the sequel which is also to hit the big screen on 17th November.

What are your views on the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

