News

Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away

Ranjit Chowdhry, known for films such as Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, Baaton Baaton Mein, passed away on 15th April.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 12:28 PM

MUMBAI: Ranjit Chowdhry, who acted in films such as Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, Baaton Baaton Mein, passed away on 15th April. He was 64. 

Ranjit Chowdhry was the son of Indian theatre personality Pearl Padamsee. The news of his demise was shared by his half-sister Raell Padamsee, of Ace Productions, on her Instagram handle, and the reason for his death is not known yet.  His funeral will be held on Thursday. 

Raell Padamsee took to her Instagram to share the sad news of Ranjit Chwdhey’s demise. She shared a monochromatic picture of him and wrote that he passed away on April 15, 2020. She called him an ‘actor, writer, maverick’, and mentioned that he will be missed dearly. In her caption, she wrote, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.” 

Take a look. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Ranjit Chowdhry Khubsoorat Khatta Meetha Baaton Baaton Mein TellyChakkar
loading...
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here