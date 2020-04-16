Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away

MUMBAI: Ranjit Chowdhry, who acted in films such as Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha, Baaton Baaton Mein, passed away on 15th April. He was 64.

Ranjit Chowdhry was the son of Indian theatre personality Pearl Padamsee. The news of his demise was shared by his half-sister Raell Padamsee, of Ace Productions, on her Instagram handle, and the reason for his death is not known yet. His funeral will be held on Thursday.

Raell Padamsee took to her Instagram to share the sad news of Ranjit Chwdhey’s demise. She shared a monochromatic picture of him and wrote that he passed away on April 15, 2020. She called him an ‘actor, writer, maverick’, and mentioned that he will be missed dearly. In her caption, she wrote, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

Take a look.

