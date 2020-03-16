'Khuda Haafiz' actress Madhu Sachdeva to be seen in 'Masoom Sawaal'

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Madhu Sachdeva will next be seen in the film 'Masoom Sawaal' which is based on the stigma around menstruation.

Talking about her role, Madhu says: "I'm playing a pivotal role as Lalita Devi who is the head in the family. I'm essaying grandmother to Niyati (lead character). She is very affectionate towards everyone in the family and especially fond of her granddaughter."

"However, she has an orthodox mentality regarding menstruation and believes in various stigma and rules associated with it since ancient times."

She continues: "She gives her granddaughter an idol of Lord Krishna as her brother during her childhood but when she grows up to a teenager who started getting her monthly cycles of period, dadi then distances Niyati from Lord Krishna and imposes strict rules on her."

What prompted her to take up the role and she says: "I feel this is a very untouched subject which people hesitate to openly raise their voice about. Though dadi is immersed in her orthodox thinking, Niyati questions such norms and taboos. Our director has tried to spread awareness through an innocent question (masoom sawaal)."

"It will give impetus to change in the situation and way people think about menstruation. This will break the unnecessary norms and give a sense of freedom to women. I'm really glad to play such an important part in a subject like this," concludes Madhu.

Directed by Santosh Upadhyay, written by Kamlesh K Mishra and produced by Ranjana Upadhyay of Nakshatra Productions, it also features Nitanshi Goel, Ekavali Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Shashie Verma, Rohit Tiwari, Brinda Trivedi, Ramji Bali and others. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 5.

Source: INS