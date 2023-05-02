Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak

Another wedding from industry is of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Shivaleeka Oberoi

MUMBAI: It is wedding festival in Bollywood industry earlier we have seen Chak de India Actress actress Chitrashi Rawat getting married to her boyfriend and now there is a Buzz about the marriage Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding which is reportedly happening on 6th of February.

And now another wedding from Bollywood industry is of Shivaleeka Oberoi the actress of the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 which will happen with Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.

Lovebirds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are set set to tie the knot of love and togetherness on February 9.

Recently, the Khuda Hafiz 2 actress took to Instagram and hinted that the two are getting married in the month of love. Dropping romantic pictures with beau Abhishek, she wrote, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes, and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary."

Also read - (Raju Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi make 'Dunki' special for SRK)

We have been seen many Instagram post which defines the love between the two and we look forward to see some great pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple ibln upcoming days and shall be looking forward to their wedding pictures.

Whatever you want use on this beautiful couple and have excited you for their marriage, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read (Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2)

Shivaleeka Oberoi Drishyam 2 Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Vidyut Jammwal BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGES Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
MUMBAI:Aman Gandhi is the new kid on the block, who is getting all the well-deserved attention for his roles like Ayush...
WOW! From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Karishma Tanna, here are all the actresses who gained fame after Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin
MUMBAI:In 2015, Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin. The suspenseful supernatural thriller series was turned into a popular...
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya...
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”
MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He...
Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq
MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2
Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru
Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
Angad Bedi takes sprinting lessons from renowned hurdler Brinston Miranda
Angad Bedi takes sprinting lessons from renowned hurdler Brinston Miranda