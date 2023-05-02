Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam to director Abhishek Pathak

MUMBAI: It is wedding festival in Bollywood industry earlier we have seen Chak de India Actress actress Chitrashi Rawat getting married to her boyfriend and now there is a Buzz about the marriage Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding which is reportedly happening on 6th of February.

And now another wedding from Bollywood industry is of Shivaleeka Oberoi the actress of the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 which will happen with Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.

Lovebirds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are set set to tie the knot of love and togetherness on February 9.

Recently, the Khuda Hafiz 2 actress took to Instagram and hinted that the two are getting married in the month of love. Dropping romantic pictures with beau Abhishek, she wrote, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes, and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary."

Also read - (Raju Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi make 'Dunki' special for SRK)

We have been seen many Instagram post which defines the love between the two and we look forward to see some great pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple ibln upcoming days and shall be looking forward to their wedding pictures.

Whatever you want use on this beautiful couple and have excited you for their marriage, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read (Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2)