Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside

Khushi Kapoor is one of the actors who recently made her debut. The actress gave a good performance in the Netflix movie The Archies. The year 2024 is looking great for Khushi Kapoor ahead as she will be featuring in two movies with two debutants.
MUMBAI: When it comes to new generation actors, we are in love with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ali Bhatt, Vikrant massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others. However, there are many more actors who are yet to make their debut and enter the world of acting.

Also read - Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?

Khushi Kapoor is one of the actors who recently made her debut. The actress gave a good performance in the Netflix movie The Archies which also marked the debut for Shah Rukh khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew Agastya Nanda.

The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and received mostly negative reviews. However, the year 2024 is looking great for Khushi Kapoor ahead as she will be featuring in two movies with two debutants.

That’s right! As per BollywoodNow, Khushi Kapoor has signed two new movies. One of which is ‘Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan and the other is a love story remake with Junaid Khan.

Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, has become a topic of conversation after the release of the Archies. The audience is really curious to know more about her upcoming projects.

While there is not much details out about the Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor project, there is some information out about the Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor movie, Naadaniyaan. The movie is the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam and it is also said that the movie will be produced by Karan Johar and will be a love story in the rom-com space.

Also read - OMG! Vedang Raina addresses the rumours about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor

It’ll be interesting to watch Khushi Kapoor in these upcoming movies.

