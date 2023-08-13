Khushi Kapoor redefines fashion with her mesmerizing and timeless saree look

Zoya Akhtar

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, fresh talents are continuously emerging to create their own distinctive identities. One such promising young talent is Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie 'Archies.' Beyond her budding acting career, Khushi has already established herself as a trailblazing fashion icon, capturing the attention of Gen Z and beyond. Her unique style choices and innate sense of fashion sets her apart from her contemporaries. 

Recently, she stole the spotlight when she donned a hand-embroidered ice-blue wave saree. Paired exquisitely with a cropped geometric printed blouse, the ensemble is a blend of modern aesthetics and classic charm. What sets Khushi's saree look apart is not just the choice of attire, but how she carries it. With minimalistic makeup and jewelry, she let the saree speak for itself, highlighting her natural beauty. 

Khushi Kapoor's fashion choices have consistently resonated with her generation, and this saree look is no exception. By embracing a traditional silhouette with contemporary elements, she showcases her ability to redefine norms and make a statement that transcends time. As Khushi Kapoor continues to make her mark in the entertainment world, her fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts making it evident that Khushi Kapoor's influence on both cinema and fashion will shine through.
    

 


 


 

