Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and finally, they became husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.

The couple gave their guests a sweet note that will warm their hearts as they read it. The picture of the note has gone viral where the couple have thanked their guests for traveling from near and far, as well as for sharing in their special day. Have a look at the note;

The note read, “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have traveled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid”

Along with the note, the couple also gave the guests a coin with both their initials engraved on it.

Kiara and Sidharth, who are super active on their social media pages then shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple is hosting a reception party in Mumbai on 12th february. A source told a news portal, “St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel.”

