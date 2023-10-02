Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out

The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 10:53
movie_image: 
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Also Read-Just Married! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share beautiful wedding pictures

Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and finally,  they became husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.

The couple gave their guests a sweet note that will warm their hearts as they read it. The picture of the note has gone viral where the couple have thanked their guests for traveling from near and far, as well as for sharing in their special day. Have a look at the note;


The note read, “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have traveled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid”

Along with the note, the couple also gave the guests a coin with both their initials engraved on it. 

Kiara and Sidharth, who are super active on their social media pages then shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts. 

Also Read-This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

The couple is hosting a reception party in Mumbai on 12th february. A source told a news portal, “St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-TOI 

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Juhi Chawla Yodha RC15 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 10:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini refuses to marry Abhishek, wants Atharva’s love in her life
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Bigg Boss 16 : Rohit Shetty enters the Bigg Boss house to select contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
MUMBAI:The finale of the show is just three days away and the top five finalists of the show are giving their best shot...
Heartthrob couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash look fabulous as they attend a party; Fans want them to get married
MUMBAI:One of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry has to be Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki collapses inside the temple; Shweta’s plan in motion
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini doesn’t want to marry Abhishek, he is ready to transfer all his wealth to Chini
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Chandramukhi 2
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Chandramukhi 2
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out and more; here are all the trending entertainment news o
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki