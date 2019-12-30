Kiara Advani to haters: Get ready to troll me again

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani loves dressing-up and likes to look at herself in different outfits in the mirror. SpotboyE recently had a quick chat with her on fashion. Read on.

Isn't she sometimes apprehensive of the fashion police?

I get quite a few showdowns, but it's okay; your style and my style cannot necessarily be the same.

I do it for myself and not to impress anybody. If I want to just wear a jeans and a casual T-shirt, I’ll do that also.

Honestly, I don't want to take it seriously. Everybody has an opinion, but what's important is what you like for yourself today, with the boom of social media, there’s so much being written about everything. So for me, for a lack of a better word, I would not want to care about what everybody else is thinking.

What about the Prada heel sneakers she got trolled for, recently.

Are you talking about the ones that I wore at the airport? Not just me, one of my forthcoming film's producer too loved them. And, he loved them so much that he said I should wear it in one of the upcoming songs in his film.

Have a look at the picture.

Will she wear them?

Let's see. I might. Get ready to troll me again.

Credits: SpotboyE