Kiara Advani: My roles have been different from each other

08 Mar 2020 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani's photograph on Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 celebrity calendar took the internet by storm just a few days ago. However, the photograph invited its share of controversy, with charges of plagiarism being levelled against the concept. Soon after, memes took over internet mocking the photographer as well as the actress.

Kiara of course insists that memes don't affect her, and claims she considers them to be a form of flattery! The actress in fact revealed that she has also shared some of the memes!

"It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It's okay. I think it's just a form of flattery," Kiara told IANS.

On the work front, Kiara has a busy year ahead. She is all set for the Netflix film "Guilty".

Talking about her role in the film, the actress shared: "I play a character called Nanki in 'Guilty'. She is an extremely layered and complex character. She is constantly wearing a mask. She is very far from who I am as a person. It was very interesting to understand the different shades of this character and get inside the skin of it."

"My characters in 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newwz' and 'Guilty have all been very different from the other. Let's hope people like this ('Guilty') as much as they loved me in those roles as well," she added.

Do platforms like Netflix provide a better opportunity for actors who tend to get typecast in Bollywood? "I think today the lines are blurring. I remember after watching 'Sanju', I liked Vicky's (Kaushal) character as much as I liked the character of Sanju. The role which you are playing should excite you as an actor. Even the platforms are blurring. A mainstream actor like me is also doing a feature film on a platform like Netflix. I think that's a great thing. A change is happening," Kiara replied.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, "Guilty" stars Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapur, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film releases on Netflix on March 6.

