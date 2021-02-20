Kiara Advani or Janvhvi Kapoor who slays this saree look better?

MUMBAI: Who between, Kiara Advani or Janvhvi Kapoor aces the Saree look best in this picture

Two of the most loved actresses in Bollywood who defines been hot and cute at the same time are Kiara Advani and Janvhvi Kapoor. Both the divas with their work and talent impressed the fans over time and ruled the hearts of millions with their cuteness and hotness with their pictures, the fans too never fail to shower their love and look forward to their posts.

Both the actresses no doubt treats their fans with their pictures and posts and keeps them updated about their upcoming work, be it defining been beautiful in pictures or throwing some major fitness goals both the divas have done it all right and now let us compare both the actresses and see who looks better in the Saree look, below we can see the collage of both the divas in Saree avatar, both looking gorgeous and carrying their I the best possible way and we really cannot take our eye off both of them.

Have a look:

Now in this picture, looking at both the divas who do you think are looking better, Kiara Advani or Janvhvi Kapoor who is slaying the best in this Saree look, do comment below.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in a movie titled Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and on the other hand, Janvhvi Kapoor will be seen in horror-comedy Roohi, and later in Dostana 2.

