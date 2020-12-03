Kiara Advani pays Tribute to Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela Avatar, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani is the latest attraction in B town with her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani. Few days back, the makers dropped the official trailer which was eager for its release. The film that also stars Aditya Seal in the lead role is slated to release on December 11, 2020. But to keep the enthusiasm intact, the makers are treating us with new songs every now and then. After Heelin Toot Gayi, the new song Dil Tera is all set to be dropped tomorrow.

But did you know the Dil Tera song is a tribute to the much-loved film Rangeela starring Urmila Matondkar. Yes, you heard it right! Kiara Advani paid a tribute to Urmila’s Rangeela with her upcoming song Dil Tera. This afternoon, Kiara dropped the first look picture from the song where she is seen sporting a mini dress, cap and boots just like Urmila did in the 1995 released film. Rangeela is a romantic comedy co-starring Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in the lead.

ALSO READ – (Kiara Advani's witty response on being asked about suggesting a Tinder bio for future co-star Sidharth Malhotra is totally UNMISSABLE )

Well, ahead of the Dil Tera song we are all excited to see Urmila Matodkar thanks to Kiara grooving in the upcoming track.

Earlier speaking about the film, Kiara had said, “I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo, I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film and it’s finally time to live her! Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer"

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Check out THESE unmissable Bollywood family pictures of all time)