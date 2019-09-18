News

Kiara Advani to play female lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 02:02 PM

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles, was a huge commercial success. Now, the makers are returning with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The upcoming film will see Kartik Aaryan playing the part of the lead protagonist. Speaking about the female lead, reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were approached for the part. However, latest reports suggest Kiara Advani has bagged the role.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have zeroed down on the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani to play the female lead. However, no official announcement for the same has been made by Kiara neither the makers. A source close to the development told the leading tabloid, "The film is expected to go on the floors in October. It is currently in the preproduction stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule." 

