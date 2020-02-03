News

Kiara Advani in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s next?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: 2019 turned out to be quite a significant year in actress Kiara Advani’s movie career. She was seen in two high-profile films – Kabir Singh and Good Newwz – which went on to do terrific business at the box-office.

The humongous success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz has helped the actress gain her footing in the industry. She has been receiving some amazing movie offers after the huge success of both films.

The latest we hear is that Kiara Advani, who already has almost half a dozen projects in her pocket, has added yet another interesting film on her resume. According to reports, she has bagged Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film.

A per sources, the film is in the pre-production stage and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It’s thought Advani’s role in the film will be a meaty one and it will undoubtedly be interesting to see her in an essay it if speculation is true.

On the work note, the actress has Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani coming up, as well as Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

 

