Kiara Advani on a roll; sets record of 4 releases within 2½ months this year

Around 5½ years ago, Kiara Advani got a fine launch in an Akshay Kumar production, Fugly. Sadly, the film flopped badly and as a result, Kiara’s debut too went unnoticed in away. Two years later, she gave an endearing performance in the Rs. 100 crore grosser, M S Dhoni – The Untold Story. The film was appreciated but the actress didn’t get her due.

But then finally, she made a name with 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories, where she gave a bold performance, and finally, Bollywood and the movies started to acknowledge her.

But definitely, her turning point was Kabir Singh, as the film was a blockbuster hit, and she became a household name.

And now, she is going to have a rocking 2020 with as many as 4 releases. All these four films are releasing in a span of less than 75 days!

The first movie that will release will be the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. Starring Akshay Kumar, it releases on Ramzan Eid, and with Akshay riding the big there is a lot of expectations from this movie.

Two weeks after this film, Kiara will be seen in a film led by her, Indoo Ki Jawani starring Aditya Seal. It releases on June 5 and is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar, and Ryan Stephen.

Less than a month later, Kiara Advani will be seen as the love interest in Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra. This Karan Johar co-production is based on the life of the great soldier Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War. The first look posters of this film along with release date were unveiled today, on the occasion of Sidharth’s birthday.

Kiara Advani’s birthday, meanwhile, falls on July 31, and on this day; another horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that features her will hit screens. It is the part two of this franchise, the first part of which released in 2007 and is remembered even today. She teams up with Kartik Aaryan for this Anees Bazmee-directed flick. It is already considered as one of the films that can work wonders at the box office in 2020.

Here’s hoping the actress rocks big time and is able to go through the gruelling promotions of these films effortlessly!

(CREDITS: BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA)