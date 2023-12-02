Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan won’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss

Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their wedding reception is taking place today at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. But unfortunately, Salman Khan won’t be able to attend the reception as he is busy shooting for the Bigg Boss finale.
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Right now, social media is going all out in showering their love and blessings on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as their reception is taking place today at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

All the biggies have arrived at the reception to wish the couple good luck for their new journey.

As we had reported earlier, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and Ishan Khattar are just some of the celebrities who graced the reception.

One of the mega superstars of Bollywood – Salman Khan won’t be able to attend their reception as he is busy shooting for the Bigg Boss finale.

He is known as the godfather of Kiara, as he was the one who launched her into Bollywood.

In many interviews, Kiara has mentioned that Salman has been her godfather and that she is very grateful to him for launching her in Bollywood.

But unfortunately, the actor won’t be able to make it to their reception.

No doubt, these glimpses are very beautiful and we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of our favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer on the 7th of February 2023, and the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and although there were reports that they were in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their various public appearances together kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

TellyChakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 23:50

