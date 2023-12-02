Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Right now Social media is going all out in showering love and blessings on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as their reception is happening today at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

All the biggies have arrived at the reception to give their good luck to the couple for their new journey.

As we had reported earlier Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhat, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK and Ishan Khattar are the few celebrities who graced the reception.

One of the mega superstars of Bollywood Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend their reception as he would be busy in shooting for Bigg Boss finale.

He is known as the godfather of Kiara as he was the one who launched her in Bollywood.

Also read - Here is the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

In many of the interviews, Kiara mentioned that Salman has been her godfather and that she is very great full to him for launching her in Bollywood.

But unfortunately, the actor wouldn’t be able to make it to their reception.

No doubt these glimpses are very beautiful and we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of our favorite Bollywood celebrities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th Feb 2023 and the wedding was attended by close friends and family.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and though there were reports that they are in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Tellychakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read - Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got 'fair'