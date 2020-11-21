Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani to hit the theatres on THIS date

MUMBAI: This year has been difficult for everyone due to the pandemic. Like many other industries, the film and TV industry has also suffered. Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, many Bollywood ace filmmakers and producers have preferred OTT platforms to release their films. The films that released on the digital platforms include Gunjan Saxena, Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmii, among others.

However, now people are trying to adapt to the new normal. The cinema halls too have opened their gates. Hence many big-budget films are looking for a theatrical release.

Indoo Ki Jawani is a much-awaited film. The Kiara Advani starrer will also release in theatres. It will hit the theatres on December 11. The Kabir Singh star who is very excited about the project, has been promoting the film on her social media handles lately. From dropping the film’s first looks to treating us with the songs, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her film a massive hit.

The film, directed by Abir Sengupta, will see Kiara sharing the silver screen with Aditya Seal. The film marks their first outing together. Kiara will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.

