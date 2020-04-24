Kiara Advani’s special birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan made his mark in Bollywood with movies like Badlapur, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero. The actor is very well appreciated and accepted by the audience.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but did manage to win the hearts of audiences with the dance quotient.

The handsome hunk of Bollywood is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. On this special day, his best friend and co-star none, other than Kiara Advani, wished the actor on her Instagram Handle.

The actress shared an amazing throwback picture of them, where she looked gorgeous in yellow and the actor looked handsome as usual.

Kiara and Varun shared the screen in Karan Johar’s Kalank.

This is indeed a sweet picture shared by the Kabir Singh actress to wish her buddy on his birthday.

We wish the actor a very happy birthday and we look forward to seeing him entertaining us for many more years.

