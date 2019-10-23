News

Kiara Advani spills beans on her character in Indoo Ki Jawani

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was recently seen in the hit film, Kabir Singh. She will be next seen in films like Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Amid these, Kiara has been roped in for another project and has even begun shooting for the same. The actress will be seen playing the titular role in the Abir Sengupta directorial Indoo Ki Jawani and has been shooting for the same in Lucknow. 

And while Kiara is excited about the project, she can’t stop gushing about her character in Indoo Ki Jawani. To note, Kiara will be playing the role of a feisty girl from Ghaziabad and the story revolves around her experience of an online dating app. During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara spilled beans about her character and said that she is playing a quirky girl in the movie. “Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer,” she added. Talking about her preparations, Kiara revealed that she has been preparing for the role ever since she signed the dotted line and now is excited to live the character.

