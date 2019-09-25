Kiara Advani to star in Nikkhil Advani’s next?

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani these days is riding high on success, as her latest movie Kabir Singh was a huge hit at the box office. Post the success of the movie, Kiara is on a roll with the projects she’s got in her kitty. Also on her plate is Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and Shershaah with Siddharth Malhotra. But that’s not all, Kiara has just signed her next project titled Indu Ki Jawaani, which will be directed by Abir Sengupta.



The film is going to be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.



The actress said that she is very excited to be a part of this movie and is looking forward the shoot. There is no confirmation about which actor will be playing the lead.