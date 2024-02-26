Kiara Advani talks about her decision of marrying at the peak of her career

In a recent heart-to-heart interview, Kiara Advani gracefully opened up about the phase in her life where marriage and career intertwined, leaving fans curious about the impact. As the talented actress gears up for her grand entry into the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh, Kiara sheds light on the evolving perceptions of the audience.
In a recent heart-to-heart interview, Kiara Advani gracefully opened up about the phase in her life where marriage and career intertwined, leaving fans curious about the impact. As the talented actress gears up for her grand entry into the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh, Kiara sheds light on the evolving perceptions of the audience.

Also read - "Now's my time to get some action in!" Kiara Advani Talks About her role in Don 3

Kiara, known for her stellar performances in films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, expressed gratitude to her audience for embracing the diverse characters she brings to life on the big screen. She acknowledged the shift in audience for embracing the diverse characters she brings to life on the big screen. She acknowledged the shift in audience perspectives, emphasizing that they now see actors as characters rather than individuals hailing from a specific background.

Addressing the speculations surrounding her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara revealed that before the public announcement, there was a buzz about the timing of her wedding, with some questioning the decision at the pinnacle of her career. However, she commended the audience for evolving and appreciating actors for their craft, irrespective of their personal lives.

Kiara stated to ABP News, highlighting the industry's positive shift towards recognizing talent beyond marital status.

Kiara's excitement for her upcoming role in Don 3 is palpable, as she expressed her deliberate choice to step into a different genre. "I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into," she shared, hinting at her eagerness to explore the action-packed side of Bollywood.

Also read - Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller

As Kiara Advani readies herself for the action-packed extravaganza in Don 3, fans are eager to witness her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and anticipate another stellar performance that adds another feather to her cap as one of Bollywood's finest actresses.

