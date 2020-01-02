Kiara Advani talks about her masturbation scene in Lust Stories

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was recently seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanj. The film is being loved by the audience.

The actress now has four big-banner films in her pipeline: Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah, and Laxmmi Bomb.

However, it was not a smooth ride for her. From facing failure in her debut film to being trolled for her fashion choices, Kiara faced the wrath of many problems. In a recent chat with Spotboye, she spoke about the low phase after her debut failure, trolling, the backlash for the masturbation scene in Lust Stories, and more.

Kiara’s real name is Alia but she changed her name when she entered the movie. Spilling the reason behind the same, she said, 'Alia Bhatt was already a star by then, and I wanted to avoid that confusion of 2 actors with the same name. I wanted my own identity. It was very spontaneous. KiaraAliaAdvani, that's how I go on Instagram.'

Kiara made her debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly, which failed miserably at the box office. Sharing if that made her depressed, she stated that she wouldn’t use the word ‘depressed’ but it did take her to her lowest. 'It made me feel a little unsure about whether I would get another opportunity. Because I’m not an insider to know how it works. And I didn’t even have an agency or a manager at that time. So, when the film didn’t too well, I went into a shell. There were a lot of low moments. Then, my audition in Dhoni biopic was liked by the director and I was cast in the film. I was appreciated in a way that motivated me. That hadn’t happened after my first film. But, after that period, there was again a lull. So, I realized that nothing is certain, it’s Friday to Friday.'

Speaking of Lust Stories, Kiara was lauded for the masturbation scene in the series. However, a lot of trolling also came alongside for the actress. Revealing if the trolling for the masturbation scene in Lust Stories made her feel embarrassed or upset, the Kabir Singh actress replied, 'Not at all. I have never been offered anything like that. The way Karan made that scene look so aesthetic. I had full faith in him. When he narrated it to me, I knew that if anybody make it look aesthetic, it had to be Karan. And I’m a director’s actor, so I went ahead with it.'

Way to go, Kiara!

