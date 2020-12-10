Kiara Advani watches her movie Indoo Ki Jawani in a movie theatre as describes her experience as SURREAL!

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani saw her first theatrical release of the year Indoo Ki Jawani on Friday and has encouraged her fans to watch the film in theatres which have now been opened for the moviegoers. The actor set an example by sharing a picture of the film’s screening at a movie theatre which was attended by her family, day before the film released.

Sharing a family picture from the theatre, Kiara wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas ... missed the Big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”.

Indoo Ki Jawani is a coming-of-age comedy that stars Kiara as a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes in dating app results into a hilarious chaos. The film stars Aditya Seal as Kiara’s wrong pick on a dating app which lands her in trouble.

Also Read: Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali

Indoo Ki Jawani was earlier scheduled to be released theatrically on June 5 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic as theatres remained shut across the country and worldwide then. Director Abir Sengupta had urged audiences to wait for the film’s release in theatres rather than watch it on OTT platforms. “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”, he said.

Talking about releasing the film in theatres amidst the current situation, he said, “Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience’s safety. So, I hope people will step into theatres like before.”.

Kiara’s earlier release Laxmmi and Guilty had released on OTT platforms earlier.

Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credit: Hindustan Times