Kiara Advani wished she a high-school sweetheart with whom she could settle down

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani rose to immense popularity after her stint in Kabir Singh and soon the news of her dating Sidharth Malhotra also made it to the headlines.

News has it that on a few occasions, these two were spotted together and that's how all the rumours began. Though the two never accepted it officially, gossip mongers munched on the speculations of something is brewing between the two for very long. However, refuting all these stories, Kabir Singh Ki Bandi, Kiara has now revealed that she is single.

According to reports, Kiara wished she had some high-school sweetheart with whom she could settle down.