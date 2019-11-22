News

Kiara Advani wraps up 'Indoo Ki Jawani' shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 04:40 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani has finished shooting for her upcoming film "Indoo Ki Jawani".

Kiara on Thursday took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie's wrap up party.

In the videos, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew.

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, "Indoo Ki Jawani" marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. "Indoo Ki Jawani" is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film.

It also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

(Source: IANS) 

Kiara Advani, Indoo Ki Jawani, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua

