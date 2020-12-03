Kiara Advani's witty response on being asked about suggesting a Tinder bio for future co-star Sidharth Malhotra is totally UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: In an interview, Kiara Advani opened up about her idea of relationships and dating in the modern world by saying that she is 'old-fashioned' in that regard. “I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if I find that person on it, for sure that’s not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I’ll be very boring. All or nothing, that’s me.”, she asserted.

Asked to write Tinder bios for her contemporaries as Indoo Ki Jawani is about online dating, she said that she would definitely include the title ‘number one’ in Varun Dhawan’s bio, but it was her answer for Sidharth Malhotra that left her co-stars speechless. She said, “I don’t want to put him on Tinder.”, to which Mallika responded, “She stumped you!”. Kiara quickly added, “No, no, I’m kidding.”.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Shershaah.

Also Read: Akashdeep Sabir joins ALTBalaji’s Who’s Your Daddy 2

On Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read.”, he expressed.

Kiara was asked on the sidelines of an award show last year about him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.”.

She further asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

Also Read: Youtuber Anushka Sharma to be a part of ALTBalaji’s Who’s Your Daddy 2

Credit: Hindustan Times