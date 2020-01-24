Kiara to do a film with RSVP; is it Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Maneksaw?

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 in Fugly, which also starred Mohit Marwah, Vijendra Singh, Arfi Lamba, and Jimmy Shergill. The film failed to create an impact on the audience, but the actress did not give up on her dream of becoming successful.

Almost five years after that, in 2019, the actress got her first big blockbuster in the name of Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. That changed her image overnight.

Today, Kiara has several projects in her kitty including Laxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal, and a couple more in the pipeline.

She also impressed us in Karan Johar's Lust Stories and the recently released Good Newwz. Her screen presence and ability to front-line a hit is why filmmakers are eager to sign her on.

As per sources, the beauty is now in talks with Ronnie Screwvala's production company, RSVP, for a special project. If all goes well, the actress is expected to give her nod to the project in the coming month.

With RSVP producing Rashmi Rocket this year with Taapsee Pannu and Aparshakti Khurana and Sam Maneksaw with Vicky Kaushal next year, we wonder if Kiara is in talks to star opposite Vicky in the latter. Keep watching this space for further confirmation.