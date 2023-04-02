Kiara-Sid to reach Jaisalmer on Feb 5, families to arrive on Saturday

If sources from the Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will come on February 5 to tie the nuptial knot in Rajasthan, thousands of km away from Mumbai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 10:42
movie_image: 
Kiara-Sid to reach Jaisalmer on Feb 5, families to arrive on Saturday

MUMBAI : If sources from the Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will come on February 5 to tie the nuptial knot in Rajasthan, thousands of km away from Mumbai.

The families will reach Jaisalmer a day earlier, on February 4.

Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high profile wedding along with the guests from the cinema industry.

Kiara and Sidharth will arrive in Jaisalmer on February 5.

Preparations have also started at the Suryagarh Hotel. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited in the wedding.

Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements.

The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer.

Kiara-Siddharth will tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer.

Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yasin will handle the security and the hotel staff reportedly are also not able to take their mobile phones inside.

Their mobiles will be kept in a locker, so that no photo or selfie is leaked.

The crew coming from Mumbai will also not be allowed to use mobile phones. More than 100 private security guards have been deployed.

The hotel has 84 luxury rooms booked for guests.

At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW.

The contract for the vehicles has been given to Jaisalmer's biggest tour operator, Lucky Tour & Travels.

About 150 guests have been invited to the star couple's wedding, a source said, adding: "Apart from the families of both, many big names in the industry have been invited, which include directors Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Salman Khan is also expected to visit."

Kiara and Sidharth have not yet announced anything about their marriage.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Bollywood Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Rajasthan Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Katrina Manish Malhotra Mukesh Ambani Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 10:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya narrates her sad story; Anupama stands teary eyed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas forget the past, embrace each other
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has...
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan...
Kiara-Sid to reach Jaisalmer on Feb 5, families to arrive on Saturday
MUMBAI : If sources from the Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, actors Kiara Advani and...
Recent Stories
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending ente
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Who is Vedant Mahajan who always parties with Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan?
Who is Vedant Mahajan who always parties with Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan?
Check out these BTS pictures of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Check out these BTS pictures of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan