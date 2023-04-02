Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6, sources said.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6, sources said.

Their family members will reach Jaisalmer a day earlier, on February 4.

Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high profile wedding along with the guests from the cinema industry.

Kiara and Sidharth will arrive in Jaisalmer on February 5.

Preparations have also started at Suryagarh hotel. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited in the wedding.

Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements.

The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer.

The hotel was built in December 2010 by a Jaipur-based businessman. Spread over an area of about 65 acres, this hotel is made of yellow stones from Jaisalmer.

It is famous all over the world for destination weddings.

The hotel accommodates a special place called 'Bawdi' where the couple will take 'pheres'.

This place was set up for special wedding ceremonies.

Four pillars have been placed around the mandap.

The hotel has 2 large gardens located on the lake side.

The big courtyard of the hotel is considered one of the best spots for music, haldi ceremony and mehendi.

The hotel hosts most of the destination royal weddings.

For a destination wedding, the cost of one day without alcohol in the months of April to September is said to be around Rs 1.20 crore. On the other hand, around Rs 2 crore per day is charged for bookings in the tourist season from October to March.

The fort building has beautiful stone carvings as well as luxurious interiors.

The guests are welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style at the hotel.

The hotel has 84 rooms, 92 bedrooms, 2 large gardens, an artificial lake, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, villas, 2 big restaurants among other facilities.

SOURCE-IANS

